Verna Jerlein (Stangeland) Bauman of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. She was 83 years old. Verna was born in South Dakota on February 8, 1937, where she lived until she graduated from high school, then moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Thora Stangeland, baby sister Rose, and her husband George Bauman. Verna is survived by her sister Ardean (Gil) Rudolph of Tehachapi, CA; and brothers Marlin (Bev) Stangeland of Andover, MN, Cecil (Enid) Stangeland of New Effington, SD and David (Olivia) Stangeland of Tacoma, WA. She is also survived by her children Mona Bauman of Lake Oswego, OR, Jim Bauman of Montgomery, MN, Wendy (Scott) Jackman of Brooklyn Park, MN, Tammy Landowski of Blaine, MN, Eileen Wagner of Mora, MN, and Jon (Beth) Bauman of Prior Lake, MN. Verna had 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Verna loved working in her garden, bird watching, crocheting, playing bingo and spending time with family. There were so many reasons to love her. Verna was a very quiet, sweet, soft spoken woman. Her family meant everything to her and she shared her unconditional love with them. Everyone that met her loved her almost immediately as she was warm and welcoming and she always had a hug for anyone that needed one. She will be missed by all. Funeral and burial services will be shared and held at a later date when a family gathering and a celebration of life can safely be permitted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bauman Family, C/O Tammy Landowski, 8505 Davenport Street NE, Blaine, MN 55449.
Verna Jerlein (Stangeland) Bauman
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.