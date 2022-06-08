Timothy Tronson

Timothy Theodore Tronson of Andover, MN died peacefully on May 31, 2022 in St. Louis Park.
Born May 13, 1942 in Coon Rapids, MN, he was the first born son of Theodore T. Tronson and Emily L. Tronson. Timothy lived on a small farm where he developed a passion for art and an interest in science, especially how things worked: radios, rockets, bikes and automobiles. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1959. Timothy married Mary Lela Geisinger in April 1963 and raised three sons. The family moved to Andover, MN in 1974 where Timothy supported Mary in raising Arabian show horses. He was a member of the Sahara Sands Horse Club and helped manage local show competitions. Timothy worked for several advertising agencies as a keyliner, graphic artist and art director. He eventually started his own business, Tronson Communications. In his spare time he would paint, draw and woodwork. He enjoyed boating, camping, ocean cruises, and vacations to Disney World and Mexico. He had a warm smile, a strong hug, a quiet demeanor, an ever-curious mind and was always willing to lend a hand. Timothy loved his family and was always there for them. He will be deeply missed.
Timothy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, his father, mother and brother Jack Tronson.
Timothy is survived by his three sons Scott Tronson (Donna) of St. Louis Park, MN, Robb Tronson (Lara Cleveland) of St. Louis Park, MN and TJ Tronson (Michelle Gemlo) of Andover, MN and brother Steve Tronson (Colleen) Crystal, MN. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Tyler, Alex, Zach, Gabriel, Estelle and Ava.
A private burial service was held in Anoka, MN. A celebration of life for both Timothy and Mary will be held later this summer. Friends and family will be notified via social media.
