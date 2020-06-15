Timothy Michael Guion was born on September 2, 1954 and returned home on June 8, 2020. He joins his beloved wife, Doris Perrault Guion, up in heaven. He was a loving and loyal husband, son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Timothy is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph William Guion, Dolores Agnes (Carey) Guion and sister who was lost at birth; step-daughter, Rhonda Perrault Holker. He will be remembered fondly by all those he loved and loved him. Tim’s light lives on in his children: Nikolle (Andrew Fulton), Lindsay (Martin Johnson) and Taylor Guion (Martha Musavyimana); his grandchildren: Candace (Jei) Garlitos, Dae Guion, Andrew, Alexander, Aidan and Andre Fulton, Liliana (Isaiah Wall) Sjostrsand, Aveigh Guion, and Brooklyn Johnson; great-grandchild: Skye Garlitos and two great-grandchildren on the way; siblings: Joseph Guion (Chris McGing), Scott (Sheri) Guion, David Guion, Cindy Carter; step-son: Ronald Perrault; step-grandchildren: Allison, Christopher, and Avery Perrault; and many other loving family and friends. Timothy served in the US. Navy with honorable discharge just shy of 4 years due to an injury. He was honored as the Outstanding Recruit and he was also a Seabee, another elite accolade he earned. He was even prouder to have been a son, brother, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to those that he loved. Timothy graduated from Harding high school, class of 1973. Timothy held the Triple Crown in Track and Field, winning 3 titles in one season - the fastest ½ miler in the state of Minnesota. Timothy also studied law enforcement at the University of Minnesota. He was a longtime employee at Pepsi, and retired from Carbonic Machines. Timothy enjoyed woodworking, riding his Harley with his loving wife and traveling to places like the Black Hills, California and Hawaii. He always had a smile, and was willing to help anyone. Timothy Guion died a hero - protecting those he loved. And so we honor his memory by living our lives with the same heart and love that he shared with those around him. Rest in Peace. Visitation Monday, June 22, from 1-2 p.m., followed by Memorial Service at 2 p.m., all at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairie Grass Dr. NW, Prior Lake. Interment Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cemetery. Per regulations, social distancing will be observed, and masks are suggested. *Livestreaming of the funeral service can be viewed at https://shakopeedakota.org/guion Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.