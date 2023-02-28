Timothy John Lehn

Timothy "Tim" J. Lehn, age 85 of Ramsey, passed away from cancer on February 12, 2023; he did everything he could for 7 months but lost the battle in the end.
He was born, raised and died in Anoka, MN. He will be deeply missed for his stories, Anoka History and being the best Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa there ever was. He loved to travel, snowmobile, work in his yard, tinker on projects and have his annual 4th of July fireworks display. He also enjoyed watching football and NHRA Racing in his Man Cave garage. Tim was an electrician by trade until age 80 and worked for Lehn Electric for many years.
He was preceded in death by parents, Elroy and Marguerite; son, Patrick.
Survived by daughters, Lori (Todd), Lisa (Darwin); grandkids, Alex (Megan), Alesha (Cody), Bill (Jen), Andrea (Dominick); great-grandkids, Tucker, Peyton, Luca, August, Letti and Scotland; brother, Terry (Karen) and their children; ex-wife Marilyn. Tim had an amazing family of neighbors and a lifelong circle of friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was held 11:00am Saturday, February 25th at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 5th Ave., Anoka, MN, visitation 10:00am. Celebration of Life followed at Tavern at Green Haven Anoka, 12:30pm.
At that time, we also honored the passing of Tim's son Patrick Lehn, who left us on May 14, 2020.
