Thomas Shelby Gearhart

Thomas S. Gearhart, 80 year old resident of Coon Rapids, passed away at his home on January 15, 2022. He was born to Alyce and Donald R. Gearhart in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 10, 1942. Tom grew up in Battle Lake, Fergus Falls and Northeast Minneapolis, graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1960, and pursued a degree in mortuary science at the University of Minnesota. In 1967, he moved to Anoka where he became director of the Gearhart Funeral Home and involved himself in Anoka service clubs, local politics, Zion Lutheran Church and raising his two daughters, Rebecca and Ann. In 1975, Tom established the Gearhart Funeral Chapel in Coon Rapids and operated both the Anoka and Coon Rapids chapels until 1991. He was very proud of his profession and took pride in serving families with dignity and respect.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughter, Rebecca (Munib) Mafazy of Bloomington, Illinois; daughter, Ann Gearhart of Apple Valley; step-daughter, Paula (Todd) Bethel of South Minneapolis; and daughter-in-law, Deana Montgomery of Moorhead; grandchildren, Kari (Ryan), Jimmy (Hannah), Elizabeth, Andrew, Anna, Thomas, Emily, Hannah, Midhat (Nazma), Miaad (Adil); nine great grandchildren; a brother; a sister; four brothers-in-law; and three sisters-in-law. A memorial service for Tom will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1901 S. 4th Ave, Anoka, Minnesota with gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.