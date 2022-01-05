Thomas "Tommy" Holker, age 62 of Anoka, MN, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2021.
He was born in Monticello, MN July 8, 1959 to Thomas O. Holker and Vernice (Froid) Holker. He graduated from Anoka Senior High and continued his education at Ricks College, Rexburg, ID and BYU, Provo, UT in Political Science. He then got his Paralegal Degree at William Mitchell School of Law. Tommy worked for Holker Law Office most of his career.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas O. Holker, Sr.
Survived by mother, Vernice; siblings, Doug (Jamie) Holker, Kim Linton, Rick (Diane) Holker, Jodi Simmons; eight nieces/nephews; five great-nieces/nephews; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial service held Saturday, January 8th at 3:00 PM, visitation from 2:00 - 2:45 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2742 Yellowstone Blvd., Anoka, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.