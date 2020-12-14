Terry Ray Lindquist, 76, of Andover, MN passed away on Dec. 6, 2020. Terry is survived by Lola, his loving wife of 50 years; his son Jason (Brenda); daughter Tara (Seth) and all his wonderful grandchildren; his aunt Barb; many cousins, nieces, nephews, family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. He was a proud military Navy veteran and retired firefighter for the city of Andover. There will be a private memorial service on December 18th at Bridgewood Community Church in Blaine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.