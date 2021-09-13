Terry George Pemberton

Terry Pemberton, age 73 of Oak Grove, was born on March 9, 1940 in California and passed away on July 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Terry served in the Military during the Vietnam Era. Former employee of NVent, aka Pentair formerly Hofman. Terry is survived by his wife, three children and spouses, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by parents, one brother, two nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay Street NW, Andover. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover 763-767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com
