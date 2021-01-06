Terry Gene Overacker, Sr., age 63 of Andover, born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma and raised in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, passed away due to complications of Covid-19 on Friday, January 1, 2021, in the presence of loved ones. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, he will be missed greatly by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother Ruby Overacker (Foster) and his fathers, Roy Overacker and Leonard Tate. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Gina Overacker (Wenino); children, Terry Overacker (Jennifer Haroldson), Melissa (Tony) Heck, Amy Overacker (Richard Shaffer); grandchildren, Kristen, Austin, Jacob, Gabrialla, Austin, Roman, Isabella, Jakob, Alexandria, Xavier, Callen, and Oliver. Terry valued his time with his large family and friends who had become family. Terry spent his life working with his hands. He obtained his degree in Plumbing and Pipefitting from the Oklahoma State University School of Technical Training in 1977. Upon graduation, he obtained his Journeyman and Master licenses within 1 year and started his plumbing business with a foundation of respect, integrity, service, and value. Terry prided himself on his ability to help others no matter the circumstances. He was generous and loving to all he met and never met a stranger that did not become friend. Terry prided himself on always taking care of people’s needs in any way he was able. He had a heart that was larger than life and the devastation of his passing will not be forgotten, nor will joy from the many stories, jokes, and memories he leaves behind. Small private Mass of Christian Burial is planned at St. Stephens Catholic Church due to Covid-19 restrictions. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
