Terry left this world to join Adrienne, the Love of his Life, on February 20, 2020. He was 89 years young. Terry was born in Chicago and attended Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, graduating in 1956. After marrying the Love of his Life, he served in the USAF before planting roots in Minnesota. He was a member of the Mercy Hospital charter medical staff, and provided Obstetric and Gynecologic services to the Anoka community for over 35 years at the Mork Clinic in Anoka and Mercy Hospital. After a brief sabbatical in South Carolina in the 1980’s, they returned to their home on the Rum River in Andover to live out their lives in bliss with their Airdale Annie. Terry served on the Anoka County Library Board, Volunteered with the Anoka Halloween Committee and the Anoka Chamber of Commerce. He is survived by five sons, Terry Jr., Steven, Richard, David and Christopher, as well as seven grandchildren. Services will be private.
