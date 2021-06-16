Sybil Corrine Hoffman (nee Bentley) was born February 3, 1922 and passed away June 9, 2021. Sybil was born in northern Minnesota and came to live in the Twin Cities area as a young woman. She met Harry Hoffman and they were married June 1, 1946. They settled in Anoka, MN for the duration of their lives. Sybil spent her life as a homemaker, raising four children and two foster children for a time. She and Harry were active, lifetime members of WMSTR (Western MN Steam Threshers Reunion) where she shared her musical talents and ran the Boutique for many years. Sybil was an active member of her church and an accomplished musician. Over the years, she has provided hours of musical entertainment on the piano for many, many people. She continued to play the piano for the residents and staff at the Assisted Living Facility where she was living, right up until her passing. Loved ones who cleared the way for Sybil are her husband Harry, her parents Sidney and Cora Bentley, her brother Onan Bentley, and sisters Gladys Sandberg and Ardys Rue. Loved ones who will miss Sybil until they meet again are her sister Marilyn Hetrick; children Cindy Olson, Janelle Dachtera (Craig), Rick Hoffman (Nancy) and Julie Hoffman (Alex Hadden). Sybil leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will gather together later this summer for a celebration of Sybil’s life. Memorials can be made to WMSTR Endowment Fund, PO Box 9337, Fargo, ND 58016, or to the organization of choice in Sybil’s name.
