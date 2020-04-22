Suzanne M. Wirz

Suzanne Wirz, age 81, of Nowthen passed away on April 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Robert and Elsie Thomas; sister, Carolyn Stewart. Suzanne is survived by her children, Pamela (Dave) Beckman, Peggy (Jerry) Armstrong, Steve (Renee) Wirz, Patty Wirz and Randy (Nichole) Wirz; grandchildren, Ben, Ross (Janna), Rachel, Mandy (Cory), Andrew, Nick and Zoey; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Jackie Kennen, Bob (Pam) Thomas, Jerry (Ceil) Thomas, Bill (Diane) Thomas, George Thomas, Judy Ross, Tom (Lisa) Thomas, Mike Thomas; other family and friends. Services for Suzanne will be at a later date. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com

