Susan "Sue" Florence Bauer Sivula

Sue Bauer Sivula, age 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born on July 10, 1949 in Anoka, MN, the daughter of Arnold and Patricia Bauer. She graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 1967. Sue married Rick Sivula in 1970, residing in Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove, MN before moving to Anoka in 2014, and celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this year. She loved all animals, especially the many dogs and cats she had over the years. She said they gave her much comfort, great joy and made her laugh. She supported numerous local, national and international animal shelter and rescue organizations like Spring Farm Sanctuary, Animal Humane Society, Defenders of Wildlife and The Elephant Sanctuary. She also loved spending time with family, attending her grandchild’s basketball and softball games, planning parties, and always looked forward to the annual family summer vacation at a resort in northern Minnesota. She believed in the power of positive energy and thinking and enjoyed the company of the positive and supportive people in her life. Sue is survived by her husband, Rick; daughters, Christine Sivula (Tim) and Kelly Sivula (Scott); sisters, Mary Rose, Ruth Davis, Theresa Hauan (Gary), Kathy Hoheisel (Dick), Donna Havemeier, and Barbara Fritz (Mark); brothers, Mike Bauer and Arnie Bauer; grandchildren, Mckena and Chloe and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jeff Bauer. Sue was a beautiful soul who will be truly missed but remembered in our hearts. There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 8, from 12:00 to 3:00 at The Mill Site, 111 Harrison Street, Anoka, MN. A chance to share stories, memories and laughter as we gather to honor the life of Sue. Memorial donations can be made to any animal shelter or animal rescue organization.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.