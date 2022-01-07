Steven T. Svitak, age 80, of Blaine, MN, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2021.
Preceded in death by birth mother, Beatrice (Shanahan) Svitak; father, Albert Svitak; step-mother, Lois (Layman) Svitak; and son-in-law, John Carey.
Survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Judith Svitak; his daughter, Susan Svitak, and granddaughter, Grace Carey of Scottsdale, AZ; son, Todd Svitak, wife, Tracey, and grandsons, Nick and Noah of St. Francis, MN.
Well before the legal age, Steve found great enjoyment in getting behind the wheel. He put those early skills to use as a healthcare and tow truck driver, a journeyman mechanic, and as a church council member and youth group leader. Steve proudly served as a St. Francis reserve police officer and a Sergeant at the Lino Lakes Correctional Facility. Following retirement, he became his grandchildren's "manny"-his self-proclaimed "favorite job."
Quick to laugh, his twinkling blue eyes always gave away his mischievous spirit. He was the first to volunteer for most anything and the dad that hauled the neighborhood kids to Dairy Queen. Blessed with a salty vocabulary, he wasn't afraid to employ it. He was a hard worker, a car aficionado, a history buff, and a lover of cats. More than anything, he adored his wife, Judy, and his cats.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life in July 2022. Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-783-1100.
