Stephen "Ray" Raymond Usiak Jr.

Stephen Raymond “Ray” Usiak Jr., of Ranier, MN died on June 25, 2021 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND surrounded by family members at the age of 94. Ray was born in Duluth, MN. He loved spending time at his house on Rainy Lake, playing slot machines at the casinos with “Al”, and watching his beloved Kentucky college basketball teams. He also enjoyed dinners with his family accompanied by an Old Milwaukee. His wit and mischievous grin will be greatly missed by all of us! He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria (Hodel) Usiak; and son, Stephen Usiak III. Ray is survived by his loving companion, Alice Ossachuk; sons, Kim Usiak of Coral Gables, FL, Mark Usiak of Chicago, IL, and Tony (Lisa) Usiak of O’Fallon, MO; daughters, Holly (Bob) Heinold of Franklin, TN and Michelle (Charles) Burris of Westerville, OH; daughter-in-law, Rosa (Steve) Usiak of Las Vegas, NV; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A funeral service with flag presentation will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in International Falls, MN on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 12 pm. A visitation with rosary will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Duluth, MN on Monday, July 12 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
