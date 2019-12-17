Stanley Herman Martz, age 87, of Coon Rapids, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. He worked as the lab director of Mercy Hospital for 28 years until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents, Arnold and Jean Martz; step-mother, Ethel Martz; sister and brother-in-law, Clarice and John Plouff. Survived by children, Debbie (Gary) Sundberg, Jenny (Bart) Lian, and Gary (Joan) Martz; grandchildren, Nick and Cody Lindgren, Kelly (David) Camp, Tim Sundberg, David (Allie) and Sean Martz; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ava, and Augustus; brother, Jerry (Barb); in-laws, Jeanne Guerin and Peggy (Joe) Homel. Services were held at the Church of the Epiphany in Coon Rapids on Dec. 13, 2019.
