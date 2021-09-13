Stan Comeau

Stanley Kenneth Comeau Jr., 61, of Port Angeles, WA, passed away on September 3, 2021 at St. Michael Medical Center after battling medical complications aggravated by covid. Stan was born on November 18, 1959 to Stanley Raymond Sr. and Bonnie Faye (Hathaway) Comeau in Richfield, MN. After graduating from Anoka Senior High School in 1978, he went on to study radio and television broadcasting at Brown Institute in Minneapolis, MN, graduating in June 1979. After graduation, he enjoyed 42 years in radio broadcasting. He was a talented radio personality as well as a successful program director, music director, ad creator, and finally a sales manager for Radio Pacific. In 1981, he met Diana Jean Lamb and wed in 1982. They had three children, Heath, Amber, and Brandi. While Stan occasionally enjoyed fishing, watching the Vikings or Twins lose, or playing a torturous game of golf, the pride and joy of his life were his children and grandchildren. Stan was a fast friend, a quick wit, and a terrible tease. He loved his community, his work family, and his church family. He was kind and patient, steadfast and gracious, and he loved the Lord deeply. His soothing presence and silly antics will be missed by many. He lived life well. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me.” Stan was preceded in death by his father Stanley Comeau Sr. He is survived by his wife Diana; his son Heath (Lindsay) Comeau and grandchildren Callan, Harper, Camilla; his daughter Amber (Joe) Pursley and grandchildren Riley, Alexander; and his daughter Brandi (Jeff) Finley and grandchildren Taylinn, Adalee, Logan. He is also survived by his mother Bonnie Comeau; his siblings Colleen Comeau, James (Dee) Comeau, Daniel Comeau, Doreen Rustad, and Jerry (Shannon) Comeau. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, December 12th at 1:00, at Rogers Event Center, 12716 Main St., Rogers, MN. A chance to share stories, tears, and laughter as we gather to honor the life of Stan.
