Shirley Olson

Shirley J. Olson, 84 of Coon Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021.
Shirley is preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Leigh Bell, parents, one brother and one sister. She is survived by her son Dave (Teri) Olson and beloved granddaughter Samantha Leigh Olson. Shirley also has one remaining brother, Clair Larson of Rochester, MN and many nieces/nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd., Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Visitation at 10:00 am with Services starting at 11:00 am. Interment at Moringside Cemetery immediately following.
Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel
(763) 767-1000
