Shirley Ann Anderson

Shirley A. (Mankie) Anderson, resident of Ham Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 14, 2022, at the age of 87.
She is survived by her son Paul (Launa) and daughter Elizabeth (Bruce) Blatchley; grandchildren Amy Anderson, Megan Blatchley, Jessica (Andrew) Raboin, Justin Blatchley; and great grandson Leland Raboin; along with many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will take place on October 15, 2022, 11 a.m. service with visitation one hour prior to the service at Constance Free Church, 16150 Constance Blvd. NW, Andover, MN. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Shirley's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Brighton Hospice and those who loved and cared for her at Arbor Oaks Senior Living.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Constance Free Church.
Shirley's Care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com.
