A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Shirley A. Fjerstad, who died unexpectedly on Monday, May 4, 2020. A private family burial will be held in West Oak Grove Cemetery, Oak Grove, MN. Shirley Ann was born on March 7, 1937, in Austin, the youngest child of Theodore and Annie (Hanson) Steile. She grew up on a farm near Blooming Prairie, Minnesota and graduated from Austin High School in 1955. She married Sterling Fjerstad on August 13, 1955, at the Little Brown Church in The Vale, Nashua, IA, and to this union four children were born. She lived in the St. Francis/Oak Grove area for the past 50 years. Shirley was still working in food service at St. Francis High School and thoroughly enjoyed her job for the past 16 years. Prior to that, she worked at a daycare and then as a cook at the Bar None Boys’ Ranch. She enjoyed thrift store and antique shopping with her friends, Bev and Kay. Shirley also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and camping with family and friends. She loved knick-knacks. Shirley was a servant at heart, volunteering at the St. Francis Trinity Lutheran Church’s Manna Market Foodshelf on Friday evenings for many years. She developed strong friendships with those with whom she served. Shirley will be deeply missed by her children, Benita Fjerstad, Neal (Kelly) Fjerstad, Karrie (Frank) Prebeck, and Greg Fjerstad; grandchildren, Amanda Erke, Emily Fjerstad, Jesse Hoffmeister, Justin Gully, Felicia Loney, and Fallon Ratzlow; great-grandchildren, Alena, Autumn, Hank, Marlayna, McKenna, Alana, William, Lauren, Halle, and Max; and sister-in-law, Donna Stiele. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mildred, Floyd, Betty, Richard, Eileen, Harold, Florence, Donald, Bob, Frances, Chester, Marcella, and Ella.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.