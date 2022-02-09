Sharon L. Strong

Sharon Lee (Heisley) Strong, born Nov. 5, 1933 (88), of Coon Rapids died on Feb. 4, 2022 after a 3-week hospital stay.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Gene Strong; her parents Lyle Heisley and Ferne Distler; her sisters Tonia Gloe and Merry Carlson and several other loved and well missed family members.
She is survived by her children Scott, Shannon Frost, Tim, Sean (and Karen), Julie Williams, Shari Shroyer and Flynn (and Brenda); her very special cousin Kay Gloe; many grand and great grandchildren; sisters and brothers in law and so many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sharon was born and raised in Parkers Prairie, MN. After graduation from high school, she moved to St Paul. She married Gene in 1953 and they started a family shortly thereafter. In 1959, with four kids in tow they moved to a new development in Coon Rapids where both Gene and Sharon became active in the community. It was considered to be a good life; living the American dream and they felt fortunate. They had one more child of their own, and when the need became known they adopted two, bringing the total to seven. It could be said they did their job right.
In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Sharon enjoyed many other things; card club, CRAA and Little League, shopping and garage sales, dolls, plants, knick knacks, pets and wild critters and birds, jewelry and visiting with neighbors and friends. She had a full life.
Despite the many people and joys in Sharon's life, it was dramatically changed when Gene passed on in 2004. She then started a new morning prayer ritual which helped to sustain her while she prepared for her own heavenly journey.
Although it was a cold and windy morning on the 4th of February, the sun shone bright when Sharon passed on. The Bible says in Proverbs 31:28-29 "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'" Rest in peace Sharon, good and faithful servant.
There will be a Remembrance Service and Lunch on Feb 19, 2022 at the Courtyards of Andover at 12 noon. The revelry location to follow has yet to be determined.
