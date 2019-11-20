Sharon Ann Woizeschke

Sharon Ann Opem Woizeschke, the eldest daughter of Elder and Elsye (Titterud) Opem, was born on July 16, 1938, at the old Anoka Hospital. She was joined within a couple of years by her sister, Linda Lou. Sharon attended Washington Elementary school and Anoka High School where she graduated in 1956. She was active in the band and the Girls Athletic Association. Attending Saint Cloud State College as an elementary education major, Sharon student taught in Hutchinson, Minnesota, where she found herself attracted to a fellow student teacher, Ernest Woizeschke, from Mankato State College. She would follow Ernie to Luverne, Minnesota where they found their first teaching jobs. A year later, they married on August 19, 1961. A son, Michael Opem Woizeschke, arrived on November 17, 1963, in Luverne. In June 1964, the family relocated north to Champlin where they bought a house from which they never moved. A daughter, Kristin Ann Woizeschke, arrived on October 23, 1967, to make the family complete. Sharon was a stay-at-home mom until her daughter started kindergarten. In 1973, she started working at Zion Lutheran Church, as the Financial Secretary, where she remained until 2003. Over the years, she was a Girl Scout leader, a Meals on Wheels deliverer, a life-long member of Eastern Star and Martha Club, a dedicated church circle member, and a faithful Sunday School teacher. One year, when desperately needed, she even helped teach confirmation. Sharon never met a person she couldn’t or wouldn’t talk to. She was inquisitive, always asking about people and their lives which to her teenage daughter at the time was maddening. Zion Lutheran Church was her home away from home. Starting attending at the “old” Zion up on 4th Avenue, she eventually became its institutional memory. Always a thrifty woman, Sharon’s mantra was, “Never buy anything unless you have a coupon and the item is on special.” Sharon loved her family, decorating the house for any holiday, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and Clifford the Big Red Dog. Sharon is survived by Ernie, her husband of 58 years; her son Michael (Heide) and daughter Kristin (Jim Kagermeier); grandchildren, Martin Kagermeier, Kate Woizeschke, and Sam Woizeschke; sister Linda Case (Gene); nephews Grant and Troy Case; many cousins, friends, and family. The funeral will be Friday, November 22nd at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 S. 4th Ave., Anoka, with a visitation one hour before at the church. Interment will follow the luncheon at Champlin Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran, the Anoka County Historical Society, or the donor’s choice. A special thank you to the staff at Camilia Rose for their kind and loving care. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220 www.thurston-lindberg.com
