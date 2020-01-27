Selma Erlandson, age 84, of Milaca, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Memorial service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Private family interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Selma Erlandson
To plant a tree in memory of Selma Erlandson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.