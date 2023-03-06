Sandra and Arden Larson, of Andover, passed away February 28, 2023.
Sandra J. Larson, age 77, was a gifted crafter and enjoyed making personal cards. She also drove school bus for Kottkes Bus Company for 10 years.
Arden L. Larson, age 86, had worked for the Minneapolis HRA Department before starting his own remodeling company. Arden also built the home that he and Sandy lived in for many years.
Sandra and Arden were preceded in death by their sons, Timothy and Cary; as well as Sandra's father, Carroll L. Groettum and mother, Bernice.
They are survived by their daughter, Sherry (Karl) Johanson; grandchildren; a great-grandchild; one great-great grandson; Sandra's sisters, Debbie McDowell and Karrie Johnson; Sandra's brother, Robin; Arden's sister, Barb Dahler and many other loving relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service for both Arden and Sandra will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior at Thurtson-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. NW, Andover, 763-767-7373, www.thurston-deshaw.com.
