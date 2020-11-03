Sam Pardino, age 75, of Ramsey, MN passed away on October 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born to Sam and Jane Pardino in Minneapolis, MN. Sam was a 1963 graduate of Roosevelt High School. He served six years active duty in the US Army Reserves. Sam was a Machinist by trade and retired in 2010 from Wrico Stamping after 25 years. Sam is survived by his wife, Nancy of 27 years; his children, Beiaso, Sarah (Don), Samantha (Don), and Tommy (Jenny) and 10 grandchildren, Don III, Veronique, Rory, Aiden, Carter, Brennen, Christopher, Colin, Ciaren, and Sammy. He is also survived by his little brother Tony (Shirley). He is preceded in death by his son, Christopher and sister, Norma. Sam was a loving husband and father. From coaching hockey and softball, to fishing and hunting, or riding his Harley with Nancy, he lived life to the fullest and always woke up with a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, 1-4 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral & Cremation Services, 805 Main St. N, Elk River, MN. Masks are required. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
