Sally Joan Stark

On October 3, 2022, Sally Joan (Thompson) Stark closed her eyes on this earth and woke in the arms of Jesus.
Born at home at Swiss Haven Dairy Farm in Onamia, Minnesota, on July 18, 1933 to Charles Elmer Thompson and Mary Louise Metz Thompson, Sally grew up learning all about a life of service and hard work. With her older brother, Gordon Thompson, having been shot down over Europe and serving in a German POW camp, and her younger brother, Robert Thompson, convalescing from polio at Sister Kenny Institute in St Paul, Sally was the only "farm hand" to help her father with the milking, picking rock, slinging hay bales, and other farm chores. Sally showed people her large hands and explained that they got that big "from a life of farm work and milking cows."
Sally often entertained us with stories of her childhood; how she rode a horse to school, then sent it home, and how it returned at the end of school to pick her up for the ride home, and about how she lost her hearing due to helping her father dynamite stumps and huge boulders in the fields on the farm.
Graduating early at the age of 16 from Onamia High School, Sally left the farm and bravely began a life in the big city of St Paul. There, she met and fell in love with the love of her life Robert Frederick Stark.
Married in her parent's farm house in Onamia on October 18, 1952, Robert and Sally made their home in St. Paul where Robert was a plumber at the University of Minnesota. Robert and Sally were blessed with the arrival of their firstborn son, Steven Arthur Stark, followed in short order by Randall Robert Stark, and by Bryan Richard Stark. The Starks settled in Columbia Heights in 1960.
Sally was a member of the Community United Methodist Church of Columbia Heights, serving on several boards and committees over the years, and tirelessly serving the community by volunteering at Southern Anoka County Assistance Food Shelf and other civic and service organizations. Even after Robert's death in 2001, Sally continued her work in the community. Sally had a heart for children and worked an after school program when others her age would have been enjoying an afternoon nap.
When Sally's cognitive health began to decline, she moved to Heartwood Senior Community in Crosby, Minnesota, to be near to her son Steve and his wife Susan so they could be intimately involved in her day-to-day care. Blessed with 4 years of near-daily visits from them, strolls around the pond and beautiful grounds, and participation in activities at Heartwood, Sally's last years were comfortable, secure, and she was content. Sadly, her cognitive decline and a recent fall sent her conditions plummeting. St. Croix Hospice was brought in to aid in her care and she was admitted to the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center/Care Center nursing home for her final days on earth.
Sally is survived by her sons Steven (Susan) and Bryan (Juli); Sally's widowed daughter-in-law Linda; grandchildren Katie (Ben) Blake, Kelly (Nick) Kintigh, Joshua Stark, Joanna Stark, Jacob (Heidi) Stark, and Patrick (Danyelle) Stark; and six great-grandchildren.
Sally was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Frederick Stark and son Randall Robert Stark; parents Charles Elmer Thompson and Mary Louise (Metz) Thompson; and brothers Gordon and Robert Thompson.
