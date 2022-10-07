Sally Joan Stark

On October 3, 2022, Sally Joan (Thompson) Stark closed her eyes on this earth and woke in the arms of Jesus.

Born at home at Swiss Haven Dairy Farm in Onamia, Minnesota, on July 18, 1933 to Charles Elmer Thompson and Mary Louise Metz Thompson, Sally grew up learning all about a life of service and hard work. With her older brother, Gordon Thompson, having been shot down over Europe and serving in a German POW camp, and her younger brother, Robert Thompson, convalescing from polio at Sister Kenny Institute in St Paul, Sally was the only "farm hand" to help her father with the milking, picking rock, slinging hay bales, and other farm chores. Sally showed people her large hands and explained that they got that big "from a life of farm work and milking cows."

