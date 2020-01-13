Ruth E. Franklin, age 89 of Anoka, passed away unexpectedly in the night on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, after spending the afternoon with friends, celebrating the Christmas season. Originally from Willmar, Minnesota, Ruth moved to Anoka in 1955 with her husband, Ken Franklin. She quickly established herself in social circles, political causes, community service, and professionally. Ruth worked for the City of Anoka for 14 years, during which time she learned computer programming, and programmed the city’s first computerized utility billing. She then worked as director of accounting and treasurer for the City of Coon Rapids for 19 years. Only the second woman elected to the Anoka City Council, Ruth served from 1975 to 1979. In addition to her fulltime career, Ruth promoted public transportation in the Twin Cities area, lending her service and expertise as a six-year member of the Metropolitan Transit Commission (including three years as Vice Chair); more than a dozen years on the Regional Transit Board, where she served as chair of the Administration and Finance Committee; and as a representative to the Transportation Advisory Board. Once active and a leader in the Minnesota Republican Party, Ruth recently switched to supporting the Democratic Party. After retirement, Ruth spent more time traveling, with memorable, adventurous trips to China, Australia, the antique markets of Europe, and more. She pursued her passion of buying and selling antiques and collectibles, and maintained retail space at Amore Antiques in downtown Anoka until her death. The Anoka community, and her friends here, were Ruth’s true home and passion. For more than 60 years, she enjoyed her time with friends in a bridge club that they formed in their early 20s. She knitted hundreds of pairs of mittens for kids in need as part of the Anoka United Methodist knitting club. Ruth was active in the Anoka Historical Society, served as Chair of Anoka Project Future Task Force, and chaired the Anoka Charter Commission. She is greatly missed by all of us who loved her, and who admired her positive, intelligent, and determined spirit. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Mary Franklin of San Francisco, California, and by countless close friends. Her husband, Kenneth Franklin, preceded her in death, as well as her sister, Helen Noonan of St. Louis, Missouri. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the United Methodist Church of Anoka, 850 South Street, Anoka. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Anoka. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka, (763) 421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com.
Ruth E. Franklin
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
United Methodist Church of Anoka
850 South Street
Anoka, MN 55303
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
11:00AM
United Methodist Church of Anoka
850 South Street
Anoka, MN 55303
