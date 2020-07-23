Ruby Elaine Wilson, born August 10, 1940, went to her Heavenly home March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Ines Sutton, Darwin Wilson, Paul Diller and Marvin Tuorila. She is survived by her siblings, Lois (Diller), Nancy (Tuorila), Karl and Ralph; by her daughters, Bobbi (Tony Jones), Terri (Robert Sykes), Jerri (Paul Perrin), Patti (Jere Jacobson) and Billi (Joshua Mehrer); by her grandchildren, Joshua (Candy), Jennifer (Zack McMillan), Stephanie, Whitney, Patti, Christin, Nathaniel, Samantha, Nicolas, Jordan, Andi and Dillon; also by her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Addilynn, Jackson, Micheal, James, Jasmine, Bailey, Phoenix, Bryson and Paxton. Celebration of life will be at Grace Free, 755 73rd Ave., Fridley, MN 55432 on August 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Service will start at Noon. Mask wearing is required.

