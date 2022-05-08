Ronald "Ronnie" A. Buchholz

Ronnie, age 82, a life-long resident of Ham Lake, passed away on April 26, 2022.
He was born on June 25, 1939, in Minneapolis to parents Walter and Mildred (Johnson) Buchholz. Ronnie served in the Navy shortly after high school, and upon returning, quickly found his niche for the next 40 years as an IBEW 292 union electrician. He also served for 20 years as a part-time Ham Lake fire fighter.
Ronnie was an avid hunter, fisherman, and known traveler, but also spent much of his time outside his day-to-day work tending to the family farm. Although dedicated to these crafts, he will forever be known for his quiet enthusiasm and love for his family and friends. His unconditional love for his wife Deanna, his selfless desire to lend a hand, and his uncanny knack of saying "thank you" to those that touched his life will forever be embedded in the lives of those that knew him.
Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mildred (Johnson) Buchholz; wife, Deanna Buchholz (Flint); brother, Marvin Buchholz; sister, Mary Jo Stopher (Dusing/Buchholz); brothers-in-law, Dan Dusing, Buzz Francen, Butch Flint, Robert Stopher.
Survived by sisters, Charlotte Francen (Buchholz), Judy Flint (Buchholz); brother, Paul (Judi) Buchholz; sister-in-law, Rose Nelson; nephews, Tony (Lisa) Flint, Adam Flint; great-nephew, Alex Flint; great-niece, Ava Flint; god-son, Carl Rehbein; god-daughter, Kelly Haag (Vaught); special friends Alice and Kim Ganter; and many other loving family members and friends.
Memorial service at 11:00am Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Glen Cary Lutheran Church, 15531 Hwy 65 NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304, 763-434-5695. Visitation 10:00am until time of service. Interment with military honors Glen Cary Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Glen Cary Lutheran Church.
