Ronald Lee Olsbo, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away in Anoka, MN at the age of 83. He attended Dakota State in Madison, SD on a full-ride football scholarship. Ron married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine (Lorrie) Klassy in 1958. Ron began his teaching career in Canton, SD where he taught high school science and assisted in coaching the high school football team. Ron received his masters degree in education from the University of South Dakota, Brookings. Ron went on to enjoy many years in education as a director of guidance and counseling in Silver Bay, MN and at Roosevelt Junior High School in Blaine, MN. Ron enjoyed counseling students but decided to expand his skills into school administration. He served as an assistant principal at Coon Rapids Senior High School from 1967-1972 and returned to Roosevelt Junior High (Middle School) as a principal where he spent 25 years prior to retiring in 1997. Ron continued his education legacy in his personal life where he impacted the lives of many students and educators. Ron donated many hours of his time to the youth of Anoka as a member of the Optimist Club and as a member of the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) where he was awarded Minnesota Principal of the Year in 1984. Ron attended Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka where he was an active member and usher for over 55 years. Ron also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, remodeling his van, doing home projects and traveling with Lorrie and their two daughters, Ronda and Lorinda, across the United States on many educational summer vacations. During retirement, Ron and Lorrie traveled to Vero Beach, Florida where they spent the winter months enjoying the warm weather with friends and family. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Rudy; his mother, Aleda; and his brother, Stan. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lorraine (Lorrie) Olsbo; his daughters, Ronda (Scott) Anderson and Lorinda (Andrew) Hedstrom; his 4 grandsons, Ryan (Sarah) Anderson, Blake Anderson, Anders Hedstrom and Erik Hedstrom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service and visitation information will be communicated at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka (763) 421-0220 www.thurston-lindberg.com
