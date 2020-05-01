Ronald Emil Kish

Kish, Ronald Emil Age 83, passed away on April 19, 2020 of natural causes at the Villa of Osseo. Ron graduated from Anoka High School in 1954, where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He was a union carpenter for over 40 years owning his own construction company, R K Remodeling. He was involved in the Anoka Lions Club serving as president for a term and involved in the Anoka Alumni Club up until his death. He loved his cabin which he called “The Pad” where he enjoyed hunting, four wheeling, and putzing around. Ron made The Pad a place for all his family and friends to enjoy and create many memories that will live on in his legacy including, his Double Decker Outhouse. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo; parents, Emil & Verna; and sister, Verna Mae Renslow. Survived by his children, Kevin (Pam), Sherri (Steve), and Scott; 3 grandchildren, Tim (Alecia), Kasi (Mark), Jenna (Jesse) and 4 great grandchildren, Carter, Vaida, Liam, and Max. Brother, Gary (Cheryl); and sister, Bev (Tim) Schultze. A special thanks to his buddies from the “A Club”, the staff at The Villa of Osseo, the Markville Gang, and all those that have shared a good memory with him over the years. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with interment at Calvary Cemetery in Anoka. www.evansnordby.com 763-424-4000
