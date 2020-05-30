Roland "Rollie" E. Freeburg

Roland E. “Rollie” Freeburg Sept. 28, 1926 - May 15, 2020 Age 93. Born in Elk River, MN to John and Ruth (Carpenter) Freeburg. He was raised with 3 brothers in Anoka. Survivors include wife Carol (Reed) Freeburg; daughter Jane; brother John (Carol); and many loving nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held, followed by a drive through visitation 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Anoka United Methodist Church parking lot, 850 South Street. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.