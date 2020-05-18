Robert S. Hiltner

Robert “Bob” Steven Hiltner, age 63, of Nowthen passed away May 14, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Erwin Hiltner. Bob was passionate about farming. He enjoyed tractors and raising cattle as his hobbies and held a career in farming services retail, which he loved. He was a caring father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Survived by son, Craig (Sandy) Hiltner; daughter, Lindsay (Erik) Reidt; grandchildren Katelyn and Kylie Hiltner and Jacob Reidt; brothers Jerry Hiltner, Mike (Suzanne) Hiltner; mother, Marge Hiltner; many other relatives, as well as friends. Funeral services will be scheduled and details will be shared privately by the family. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

