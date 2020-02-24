Bob Blewett, 89, of Anoka passed away February 14, 2020. Born March 4, 1930 to Harold and Grace Ellen (Baxter) Blewett. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemary (Weaver); grandson, Ty. He is survived by wife, Lois Elaine (Grapp); children, Bob (Suzy), David, Steve (Kim), Barbara Larson, Ruth, Dan Bennett (Nona), Deborah Laurence (John), and step daughter, Marilyn Barnes (Bill). He was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Robert was a member of Anoka High School class of 1948 where he was editor of the Anokan and yearbook. He earned Eagle Scout and worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor. After high school he married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary, joined the Army, stationed in Fort Lewis, WA, made Master Sergeant, when the Korean War began he found himself at the center of the Korean front coordinating construction projects as operations sergeant for the 36th Engineer Combat Group. After the war, he received a scholarship to Minneapolis College of Art. After a year, he was hired by an art studio, then joined the Billy Graham Association as Art Director for Decision magazine, often doing his own illustration and cover paintings. He was at BGA until 1969 when Rosemary died. He was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka and found time to teach adult Bible study twice a week from the 1960s through mid-1970s. He and Lois were members of the National Christian Leadership Conference for Israel (NCLCI). They helped found Bridges for Peace and authored the Interfaith Circles program that created dialogue and understanding between Christian and Jewish communities. Also worked closely with the Institute of Holy Land Studies in Jerusalem and were honored by Christian and Jewish groups for their work in Jewish Christian relations. In his sixties, he enrolled in the U of M and received his BA and Master degrees, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1998. A celebration of his life, his kindness and sense of humor will be held this summer.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.