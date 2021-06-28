Bob went home to heaven unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born on August 29, 1942 to George and Fern Overturf. He grew up in Montana and later moved to Minnesota. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy Wicklund Overturf, son, Greg (Jessica) Overturf, one sister Vicki (Gary Campbell), five brothers, George, Richard (Laura), David, Mike (Lisa) and Jeff, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew Derrick Carson. Bob loved people and that love was returned by many. He is so missed and loved by family and friends. A memorial gathering will be held at Banfill Crossing at a later date.
