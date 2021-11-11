Robert Conrad Mekosch

Robert Mekosch, age 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2021 at Homestead in Anoka.
Survived by children, Dave (Micky) of Ramsey, MN, Kathy (Jim) of Becker, MN, Wendy of Arlington, MN, Jeff (Nicole) of Howard Lake, MN; daughter-in-law, Devona of Kiahsville, WV; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; daughter, Karen; son, Richard; granddaughter, Alicia; grandsons, Nathan and Matthew; four sisters.
Service of Remembrance will be 11 am (TODAY) Friday, November 19, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church (1115 Hansen Blvd. NW., Coon Rapids). Visitation 10 am until time of service. Interment Morningside Memorial Gardens.
Many thanks to the staff at Homestead of Anoka and Allina Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Robert.
