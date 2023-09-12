Commander Robert (Bob) W. Lorenz USNR passed away peacefully September 11, 2023. Preceded in death by: Mother Francis Lytzen Lorenz Marcy, Father Willard “Chub” Lorenz, Wife Leanor Jayne Jolicoeur Lorenz, Son Michael R. Lorenz Atty, Son Jeffrey R. Lorenz, Sister Geraldine Lorenz Jacob and Sister LaVonne Lorenz Souther. Robert is survived by a loving family.
Bob graduated from Anoka High School 1942 (“The Forgotten Class of WWII.”) A short time later he applied for and was accepted into the US Naval Aviation Cadet Program. He completed the program and was commissioned Ensign flying SB2C (dive bomber) aircraft in the European Theater. After the war ended, Bob remained in the Naval Reserve and was later trained to fly helicopters. He retired from the Naval Reserves in 1972 as commanding officer of HS-2, NAS Minneapolis. After WWII he attended the University of Minnesota. Bob was then assigned to the U.S. Presidential Protection program where he served and protected President Harry S. Truman. He then accepted employment as a pilot-special agent with the Federal Bureau of Narcotics. Later, Bob left the Bureau and accepted a position in the Twin Cities as a security consultant to private business, eventually forming his own private practice. After this, Bob was employed by the FAA as a leading administrator of the anti-hijack program. During this time Bob trained over 160 sky marshals. In 1972 he was selected by the DOJ as attaché to the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi covering all of India. He finished his career with the DOJ in 1998 in Minneapolis as a senior investigator of narcotic smuggling.
