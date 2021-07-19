Robert "Bob" Lee Wilfred Barnette

Robert “Bob” L. Barnette, age 89 of Fridley, passed away on July 15, 2021. Bob was a longtime Fridley educator of 40 years, served on the Fridley City Council from 1976-1985 and 1996-2019, was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Emma and sister, Lois. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Jane; children, Robert, Thomas (Sheila), Shannon (Kris), Brooke (Mike Swenson); grandchildren, Coss (Angie), Carson, Callie, McKenzie, Sidney, Skylar, Josie; along with many other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 6-9 p.m. at the Bunker Hills Event Center, 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW, Coon Rapids. A Time of Remembrance will start at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover, 763-767-7373, thurston-deshaw.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.