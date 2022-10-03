Devoted husband, father, pop-pop, great grandpa, friend and patriot.
Robert Weil, age 80, passed away peacefully with family by his side amidst the sun setting on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Robert Weil, age 80, passed away peacefully with family by his side amidst the sun setting on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years Patricia Ann Weil; his four daughters Kathy (Rick), Debbie (Mike), Jenni (Tom), and Beckie (Jeremy) or as he would often refer to them as daughter #1, #2, #3 or #4. He had eight grandchildren, Jason (aka Big Guy), Cassie (Eli) Justin (aka J.R.), Taylar (Austin), Nicole (Eric), Jordan (Sawyer), Rilee (Adam) and Finnegan (aka Bubba); one great grandson, Noah (aka No-No); and three bonus grandchildren, Ethan, Lizzie and Logan. He grew up in Toms River, NJ and was the oldest of eight children. He had three brothers and four sisters. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and two brothers.
In 1961, he enlisted in the US Navy. Returning home from boot camp, he married the love of his life and they began a military life in Key West, FL where Bob served on the USS Bushnell. His duties would keep him mostly on the east coast and aboard ships such as the USS Davis, USS Paul, USS Saratoga and he served two tours in Vietnam. In 1980, he was assigned to recruiting duty in Minneapolis, MN where he would finish out an impressive 24-year naval career as Chief Petty Officer.
Bob and Pat fell in love with Minnesota and decided to make it their permanent home. Bob retired from the Navy in 1985, and began a new career as the Community Service Officer with the Anoka Police Department. He served the city of Anoka that he loved so much for 19 years and retired in 2004. He often said, "I would have done that job for free." Bob and Pat had the opportunity to enjoy nature at its finest when they purchased a home on Lake Orono in Elk River. His final days were spent doing what he enjoyed most, sitting outside soaking up sunshine and fresh air with his family by his side and country music playing on Alexa.
He was a man dedicated to serving his family, country, community and his Minnesota Wild!
Fair winds and following seas.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pathways Community Church, 6341 167th Ave. NW, Ramsey, MN. Interment immediately following at Bailey Station Cemetery, 18921 County Road 14 NW, Elk River, MN. Lunch will be served 12-4 PM at The Buff, 16722 198th Ave., Big Lake, MN.
