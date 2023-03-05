Robert "Bob" Allen Gordon

Born Aug. 6, 1922, Beltrami County, Minn., died Feb. 18, 2023, Anoka, Minn.

Bob and his younger siblings were raised in a series of small towns along the Canadian border in Minnesota and North Dakota as their father was a Border Patrol agent. He graduated from Pembina (ND) High School in 1940, attended Ely (MN) Junior College, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy immediately after the Pearl Harbor attack. He served on a destroyer that first escorted troop ships to the Mediterranean and North Africa and was then reassigned to the South Pacific. By the end of the war, Bob was back in northern Minnesota, still recovering from serious wounds to his back and legs suffered during battle, and from malaria contracted in the Naval Hospital; those wounds plagued him for the rest of his life. On Dec. 27, 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris Kern.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.