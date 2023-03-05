Robert "Bob" Allen Gordon

Born Aug. 6, 1922, Beltrami County, Minn., died Feb. 18, 2023, Anoka, Minn.
Bob and his younger siblings were raised in a series of small towns along the Canadian border in Minnesota and North Dakota as their father was a Border Patrol agent. He graduated from Pembina (ND) High School in 1940, attended Ely (MN) Junior College, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy immediately after the Pearl Harbor attack. He served on a destroyer that first escorted troop ships to the Mediterranean and North Africa and was then reassigned to the South Pacific. By the end of the war, Bob was back in northern Minnesota, still recovering from serious wounds to his back and legs suffered during battle, and from malaria contracted in the Naval Hospital; those wounds plagued him for the rest of his life. On Dec. 27, 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris Kern.
Bob earned his degree in Industrial Arts education from what was then Colorado State Teachers College in Greeley, and his Master's from the University of Minnesota, then taught woodworking and drafting in Dodge Center, MN, in Twin Falls, ID and then from 1955 to 1965 in Pueblo, CO. During that time, he earned his second Masters, this one in guidance and counseling, from what was then known as Western Colorado State College, and worked as a junior high guidance counselor for three years.
In 1968, he moved his family back to Minnesota and spent the rest of his career as a counselor at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in suburban Minneapolis. In the 1970s, he served two terms on the Anoka-Hennepin School Board, and he and Doris spent a sabbatical year volunteer teaching in southeastern Kentucky. In retirement, the two traveled all over North America, Europe, Australia and the South Pacific. Both were active in the community and in the First Congregational Church in Anoka, and he insisted on being the sole caregiver for Doris in the final years of her life.
Bob was preceded by his wife of 67 years, Doris Kern Gordon; his youngest daughter Rebecca Lynn Gordon; and brothers Richard and Harry, Jr.
He is survived by three daughters, Barbara Gordon and husband Michael Gannis of Philomath, OR, Jo-Ellen Dziuban of Albany, NY, and Kristen Gordon of Minneapolis, MN; by grandchildren, Hilary Justino and husband John, Marie Rose Beyer and fiance Gabe Ros, Allen Beyer, Julia Grim, William Dziuban and Gabriel Dziuban; and by three great-grandchildren. Also survived by Rebecca's widower John Beyer and his wife Jill Jepson; by Kristen's former husband Mark Grim, by his sister Elizabeth James, and by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Bob lived independently until just four months before his 100th birthday, when mobility problems related to those war injuries forced him into a nursing home and then hospice care. His long life was filled with great joy, hard work, duty to nation and to family, faith and sacrifice. His final act of generosity, his wish to donate his body to the University of Minnesota Medical School as Doris had done 10 years earlier, was thwarted by Covid-19. Cremation has taken place and the ashes of both Bob and Doris will be interred at the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at a future date, likely in May, 2023, at the First Congregational Church in Anoka, MN.
Memorials, if desired, to the Masonic Cancer Institute or the Anoka United Congregational Church of Christ.
