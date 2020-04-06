Robb Michael Swenson

Robb Michael Swenson, 45, of Crosslake, passed away March 5, 2020 in Staples, MN. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Robb is survived by his parents, Ron & Carol (Weber); brother Mark (Ashley); nephews Max and Dan; nieces Addison; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Robb will be truly missed by all who knew him. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 218-828-5051

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.