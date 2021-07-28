Richard J Alexson age 90 of Coon Rapids. Survived by loving wife of 62 years, Marlys; children, Lyle (Nancy) and Kelly; granddaughters, Marie (Jim) Rud, Tammy (Jason) Bouchard; great grandchildren, Payton, Dylan, Justyne, Logan; brother, Jack (Arlene). Richard worked at AMRTC until retirement. Richard belonged to Toastmasters and BSF. He was active in volunteer work and woodcarvers in Coon Rapids for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his great grandchildren.
