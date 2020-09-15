Richard “Dick” Raymond Welte, 74, passed away on September 10, 2020 at his Coon Rapids home, surrounded by his family. His favorite times were spent coaching sports (39 seasons; softball, baseball, hockey, football, and basketball), at the shack in Bigfork, in his rose gardens, and most of all, time with his family and friends. He was a passionate man who saw beauty and usefulness in everything, and never ran out of things to say. Second to the Bible, his favorite book was “The Grace Awakening” by Charles R. Swindoll. He is survived by his children, Karyn (Jeff) Westman, Krista (John) Bauer, Ryan (Roxanne) Welte, Ross (Kim) Welte, and Raquel Welte; 13 grandchildren, Megan, Brooke, Mason, Noah, Paris, Garett, Reegan, Rylee, Reese, Braxton, Estelle, Clara, and Rosie; siblings, Jim (Sandy) Welte and Norane (Gerald) Stejskal; aunt Viola (Tiny) Bumgarner; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Welte; mother, Ethel Custer (Walsh); sisters, Harla Dobrinz and Patricia Welte; and grandchild, Dakota Schumacher. The public visitation will be held at the Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel in Coon Rapids on September 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a private remembrance for family. Memorials can be sent to Washburn-McReavy, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd., Coon Rapids, MN 55433. His interment and celebration of life will take place in Big Fork, MN at a later date.
