Richard "Dick" Lofgren

Richard "Dick" E. Lofgren, age 67, resident of Andover, died on April 21, 2023 as he lost his battle with MS.
Dick was born on July 23, 1955 in Chicago, IL.
Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lorraine Lofgren.
Dick is survived by his son, Ryan and loving siblings, Clinton (Linda) Dobratz, (Brian) Mary Lofgren, Scott (Collette) Nordling and Eric (Carleen) Scott; beloved nephews and nieces; as well as great-grandnephews and grandnieces, many cousins and friends.
Dick is a graduate of Anoka High School, class of 1973. He loved making bird houses and he wrote many books. He will always be in our hearts.
We are so grateful to Cherrywood Advanced Living, Andover, MN for the wonderful love and care Dick received for many years.
A Celebration of life for Family and Friends will be announced at a later date.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.