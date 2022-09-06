Richard "Dick" Hammer

Richard "Dick" P. Hammer, 69, of Anoka, MN passed away on July 29, 2022, in Osseo, MN. Dick was born on March 30, 1953, to Henry and Delores Hammer.

Dick graduated from Anoka High School and participated on the swim team. He worked landscaping, plowing snow, cement work, as a bobcat operator, and at Sauter and Son Excavating. Dick loved his black dogs, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. He requested his body be donated to the University of Minnesota for medical research.

