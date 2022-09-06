Richard "Dick" Hammer

Richard "Dick" P. Hammer, 69, of Anoka, MN passed away on July 29, 2022, in Osseo, MN. Dick was born on March 30, 1953, to Henry and Delores Hammer.
Dick graduated from Anoka High School and participated on the swim team. He worked landscaping, plowing snow, cement work, as a bobcat operator, and at Sauter and Son Excavating. Dick loved his black dogs, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. He requested his body be donated to the University of Minnesota for medical research.
Dick is survived by his stepdaughter, Samantha (Andres) Wyffels; sister Jane (Gary) Bartlett; sisters-in-law Nancy Hammer, Vicky Hammer, Sue Mathison; nephews Joe (Kayla) Hammer, John (Jill) Hammer and nieces Kate (Ricky, Jr) Hammer-Myrick, Jennie Hammer, Angie (Mike) Mutchler.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Delores Hammer, his sister Susan Hammer, and his brothers Charles (Chuck), Ted, and Tom Hammer.
A celebration of life will be held on September 18, 2022 (2-5 pm) at Green Haven Golf Course, 2800 Greenhaven Road, Anoka, MN 55303.
