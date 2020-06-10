Richard B. St. Clair

Dick, age 82, sadly passed away May 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. Dick was married to Judy for 61 years and they have three children, Rick (Tammy) St. Clair, Annette (Tony) Swift, and Deanna (Randy) Baldwin. Dick also had six loving grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren that adored their PaPa. He truly was the BEST Husband, Dad, Grandpa and PaPa ever!! He always made time for family and loved having his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over for dinner. He would tell all the kids stories about his childhood, fishing and the Army. Dick truly was a family man and enjoyed all his relatives as well as meeting his buddies for coffee. He will be sadly missed by all, as he was a wonderful man. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
