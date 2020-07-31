RICHARD ALRED STREICH 82, of Coon Rapids Richard went with the Lord on April 11th while at home, and surrounded by his family. His memorial had to be postponed due to the pandemic. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Margaret; two sisters; and two brothers. He is survived by his children, Jeff Streich, Jon (Jane) Streich, Jerry (Lori) Streich and Joey Streich; and brother, Danny Streich,. He was blessed with six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Over the past couple of years, Richard’s purpose was to spend time with his loving friend Anne. Together they were, “Fine as wine and mellow as a marshmallow” making the days more special. Rich was born in Brownsville, Minnesota, and grew up in Sisseton, South Dakota where he spent many of his childhood days working hard on the family farm, and hunting and fishing the local wildlife. He is a wartime Veteran, serving during the Korean War as a Specialist in the United States Army. He is a lifetime member of both the Coon Rapids American Legion, and the VFW. Richard owned AR&S Appliance Repair Service and served the Anoka County area for over thirty years. It was not uncommon to see his trucks moving down the Boulevard or see him visiting with his customers. He had a positive spirit and loved to dance while enjoying the simple things in life. He always shared a lesson and never looked back at the past. His presence, deep voice, silly eye roll, and quarter smile will be greatly missed. Inurnment will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery located at 7601 34th Avenue South in Minneapolis. Full military honors will be presented. We will be meeting at Gate 2, in Assembly area 2, off 34th Avenue at 1:45 p.m. Please stay in your vehicle until you are asked to come forward. Due to the pandemic, FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED during the entire ceremony.
