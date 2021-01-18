Rev. Richard A. Krogen

Rev. Richard “Dick” Krogen, age 84, of Blaine, MN, moved on to his heavenly home on January 14, 2021. A native of Grand Forks, ND, Richard lived in Minnesota for much of his adult life, graduating from Concordia College, St. Paul, MN, where he met the love of his life, Lorna. Richard went on to attend Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, IN, and became an ordained Lutheran minister serving parishes throughout the country, including King of Glory Lutheran Church in Blaine, MN, and, most recently, Messiah Lutheran Church in Mounds View, MN. Richard was also a proud veteran of the Army and served many years as a chaplain in the Naval Reserve. Richard was a devoted husband, caring father, loving grandfather and beloved child of God. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and never let a birthday or celebration go by without recognition. Behind his quiet exterior, Richard had a great sense of humor and loved to joke and laugh with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Lorna; his parents Arne and Martha; sisters Barb, Ardyce, Joy and Abby; and brother John. Survived by his children Sue Olson, Joel (Veronica) Krogen and Sharyn (Rob) Ham; grandchildren Gunner (Lindsey), Kara and Krista Olson; Tim, Matt and Laura Krogen; and Madison and Jaelen Ham as well as great-grandchildren Logan and Lyla. Also survived by siblings Delores, Byron, Gary, Diane, Karen and Anna Merrie. Richard’s funeral service will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. To view the service live, please follow the livestream at https://messiah-lutheran.org. (The service will be archived and may be viewed at any time.) A public celebration of life will be held in Summer/Fall 2021. The family suggests that memorials be made in Richard’s name to Messiah Lutheran Church, 2848 County Road H2, Mounds View, MN 55112, https://messiah-lutheran.org/resources/donate or Concordia Theological Seminary, 6600 N. Clinton St., Ft. Wayne, IN 46825, https://pages.elevate.salesforce.org/ctsfw/support-ctsfw.
