It is with deep sadness that the siblings of Raymond announce his passing. Raymond, 61, was a 1977 graduate of Fridley High School. He worked at many different jobs and was always willing to help out anyone who needed it. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Irene, his grandparents, and best friend Curt Miller. He is survived by sisters, Mary (Bernie) Vasecka, Helen (Robert) Pratt; brothers John (Madonna), David, and Joe; his niece Samantha (Adam) Freese; nephews Michael (Jennifer) Bardenpratt, John, Matt and Benjamin Vasecka; grand nieces and grand nephews. Raymond loved playing volleyball and disc golf. He also enjoyed fantasy football, his league, The BDFL; karaoke at the Moose on Monroe or any other place he could sing; and his yearly trips to the Moondance Jam in Walker, MN. He was an avid music fan and lover of life. Ray will be cremated and his ashes placed with his parents per his request. A Celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather, and the Umps are saying “Play Ball!” Jam on Ray! Jam On
