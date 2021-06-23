Ralph James Stevens, 69, resident of Anoka, MN; native of Phoenix, AZ; died January 6, 2021, in Sonoma County, California. His satirical sense of humor was beyond amusing. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. "Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality." - Emily Dickinson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.